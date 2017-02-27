MELBOURNE Feb 27 London copper prices inched
towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply
concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two
biggest copper mines.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.2 percent to $5,940.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, building
on 1.2-percent gains from the previous session. LME copper hit a
20-month high of $6,204 a tonne on Feb. 13.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.8 percent
to 48,130 yuan ($6,998) a tonne.
* U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc last week
warned that it could take the Indonesian government to
arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has
halted operations at the world's second-largest copper mine.
* BHP Billiton's decision this week to give up its
legal right to replace striking workers at the Escondida copper
mine in Chile is a move aimed at sacrificing some output to
undermine the union's position, analysts said Wednesday.
* New U.S. single-family home sales rose less than expected
in January, likely held back by heavy rains and flooding in
California, but continued to point to a strengthening housing
market despite higher prices and mortgage rates.
* A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc
processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday,
with no talks scheduled between management and the United
Steelworkers of America union.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in copper futures and options, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, showed, slashing it by 9,796 contracts to
78,511 - the lowest level in just over a month.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks look set to edge lower for a second day on
Monday as weak cues from U.S. share markets and declining
European government bond yields on political worries push
investors to take profits after a recent rally.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Business climate Feb
1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Feb
1330 U.S. Durable goods Jan
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Jan
($1 = 6.8774 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)