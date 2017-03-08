MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on
Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of
China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange
warehouses sent prices to a five-week low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5
percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell
to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.9 percent
to 47200 yuan ($6,838) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices
hit their lowest in a month at 46,910 yuan a tonne.
* Japan's gross domestic product growth was revised up in
the fourth quarter as capital expenditure grew at the fastest
pace in almost three years, welcome news for policymakers as
they begin to discuss how to wind down years of massive
stimulus.
* Bankers and stock markets are signaling an upcoming wave
of mergers and acquisitions among small and mid-sized miners,
but financiers worry that companies have not learned from costly
mistakes made in the last commodity boom. nL2N1GK1C7
* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he
hopes there will be a "happy compromise" between the mining
industry and protecting the environment, throwing support once
more to an embattled minister who shut half of the country's
mines.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged lower on Wednesday after the week's
strong start as investors took profits in the wake of a weak
Wall Street and in anticipation that U.S. interest rates will
rise next week for the second time in three months.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data Feb
0745 France Trade data Jan
0800 Germany Industrial output Jan
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Jan
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)