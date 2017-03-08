* LME copper stocks rise by a third in March * Nickel prices to ease in 2017 as Indonesia resumes exports-BMI * Nickel weakened on concerns of Philippine mining ban reversal * Coming Up: China trade data at 0200 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. London Metal Exchange copper stocks have surged by a third in the past week to the highest since late January at 262,000 tonnes, raising concerns over demand in Asia. "We think price consolidation in the metals space is short term as metals, especially copper and nickel, continue to face supply uncertainties while demand across the globe is getting more visible led by China and US," Argonaut Securities said in a report. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5794 a tonne by 0239 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down 1 percent to 47150 yuan ($6,831) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices hit their lowest in a month at 46,910 yuan a tonne. Copper prices have been underpinned by mine disruptions in Chile, Peru and Indonesia, with prospects of labour unrest to carve more deeply into a deficit expected for this year. UBS Wealth Management sees agreements covering some 17 percent of mine supply being renegotiated this year. In a positive sign for metals' demand outlook, Japan's gross domestic product growth was revised up in the fourth quarter as capital expenditure grew at the fastest pace in almost three years. In news, bankers and stock markets are signalling an upcoming wave of mergers and acquisitions among small and mid-sized miners, but financiers worry that companies have not learned from costly mistakes made in the last commodity boom. In other metals, LME nickel held steady at $10,640, just above a two-week low, after a sharp 4 percent drop on Tuesday on expectations Philippines may soften mine closure plans, while Shfe nickel was down 3 percent. BMI expects refined nickel prices to ease over a three-to-nine month horizon, as Indonesia resumes exports and as major nickel mines in the Philippines, the world's top producer, manage to maintain exports. "Although environmental policies in the Philippines have threatened the closure of up to 20 nickel mines, we remain confident that there will not be any significant output declines in the Philippines in 2017 compared to 2016 as most major miners will avoid the regulatory crackdown." Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he hopes there will be a "happy compromise" between the mining industry and protecting the environment. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)