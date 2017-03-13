* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday * Euro rises to one-month high vs dollar (Adds Philippine lawmakers' meeting, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 13 London copper futures rose the most in three weeks on Monday, propped up by a softer dollar and supply disruption concerns following an indefinite workers' strike at Peru's top copper miner. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes per month. "This is positive development for copper after a week-long weakness upon the expectation of (U.S.) rate hikes," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.2 percent at $5,802 a tonne by 0830 GMT. The metal lost 3.1 percent last week, the most since December. The most-traded copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 2.2 percent to close at 47,560 yuan ($6,887) a tonne. Copper was among a slew of commodities that posted their biggest weekly decline in months last week after recent rallies showed signs of petering out, pressured by a glut and tepid demand from top consumer China. A stronger dollar ahead of a looming U.S. rate increase also weighed. At BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, the striking union said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions. BMI Research said it raised its 2017 copper price forecast to $5,500 from $5,150 on solid Chinese demand growth and supply disruption concerns. "Over a multi-year horizon, we expect copper prices to gradually improve, however highlight downside pressure on prices in 2018 from fading Chinese fiscal spending," BMI said in a note. The stronger euro against the U.S. dollar also aided copper and other commodities, making dollar-denominated assets cheaper for holders of other currencies. The euro touched a one-month high against the greenback after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end. LME zinc rose 2.1 percent to $2,762 a tonne and zinc in Shanghai climbed 3.3 percent to 22,550 yuan a tonne. LME aluminium gained 0.4 percent to $1,888 per tonne and Shanghai aluminium added 0.7 percent to 13,880 yuan. LME nickel climbed 1.7 percent to $10,055 a tonne after sliding 10 percent last week. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte could reappoint the environment minister who ordered more than half the country's mines to shut down, as Congress appears set to defer a decision on her confirmation after concluding hearings last week. Congress' Commission on Appointments will meet on Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the appointment of Environment Secretary Regina Lopez. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.9056 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)