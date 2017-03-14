MELBOURNE, March 14 London copper edged lower on
Tuesday, as traders locked in profits ahead of China industrial
data that should shine a light on the strength of demand in the
world's top user of metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.2 percent to $5,800 a tonne by 0103 GMT, paring 1.1
percent gains from the previous session. Copper last week fell
to 2-month lows at $5,652 a tonne on signs that mine disruptions
may be abating.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper held a 0.6
percent advance at 47,290 yuan ($6,842) a tonne.
* A flurry of data in coming weeks is expected to show China
posted solid economic growth in February, even as the government
trimmed its growth target for the year to focus on containing
the risks from a rapid build-up in debt. China industrial output
and retail sales are due later in the session.
* A strike at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's Cerro Verde, stretched into its fourth
day after a meeting between the union and management failed to
resolve a dispute over labor demands, a union official said on
Monday.
* BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking
workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's
largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected
a similar approach on Saturday. Escondida's 2,500-member union
has been on strike since Feb. 9 after new contract talks fell
apart, and the mine has produced no copper since then.
* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused
some miners of funding efforts to destabilise his government as
he talked about a possible plan to impose a ban on mining given
the environmental damage producers have caused.
* China's central bank does not have a "bottom line" for
either the yuan exchange rate against the dollar or foreign
exchange reserves, a senior official told Reuters in an
interview.
* Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January
from the previous month and dipped the most in five months,
adding to worries about whether recent signs of economic
recovery will be sustainable.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors
braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near
three-month lows.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD
0200 China Industrial output Jan
0200 China Retail sales Jan
0200 China Urban investment Jan
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Jan
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.9115 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)