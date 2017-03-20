(Adds copper technicals and official prices)
LONDON, March 20 Copper prices slipped on Monday
as worries about demand from top consumer China were reinforced
by expectations of ample supplies and higher inventories in
exchange-monitored warehouses.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
down 0.4 percent at $5,912 a tonne in official rings, having
last week touched $5,948.50, its highest since March 6.
"There is nothing to suggest the market is tight," said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
"We need to see signs of tightness driven by the supply
disruptions, or if the market is amply supplied, as it seems to
be at the moment, I'd say prices need to come down."
* STOCKS: Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange have more than doubled to 325,278
tonnes since early January. Stocks in LME-approved warehouses,
at 332,975 tonnes, are up nearly 70 percent since early
February.
* SCRAP: Analysts say that higher copper prices, up nearly
30 percent since October, have brought more scrap to market,
hindering further rises.
* DISRUPTIONS: Supply disruptions in Chile, Indonesia and
Peru have boosted copper this year, though there were signs last
week of a breakthrough in the strike at the BHP Billiton-owned
Escondida mine in Chile with a revised offer to
unions.
* TECHNICALS: Copper is holding above the 21-day moving
average around $5,895, support at $5,860 near the 55-day moving
average.
* PROTECTIONISM: Worries about demand after G20 finance
ministers dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open
weighed on prices of industrial metals overall.
* PRICES: Aluminium was down $1 at $1,913 a tonne,
zinc gained $1 to $2,883, lead rose 0.2 percent
to $2,295, tin added 0.6 percent to $20,400 and nickel
lost 1.3 percent to $10,130.
* ZINC: Earlier touched $2,900.50, its highest since Feb.
16, on reports that Chinese zinc smelters are planning
maintenance that could cut 540,000 tonnes a year of capacity.
That could mean a larger than expected zinc deficit this year.
* TIN: Price hits $20,495 a tonne, its highest since Jan.
25, on concern about shortages on the LME market after cancelled
warrants rise to nearly 50 percent of stocks. MSNSTX-TOTAL
* TIN PREMIUM: The backwardation, or premium, for cash tin
over the three-month contract strengthened to $171 a tonne, its
highest since December. MSN0-3
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by David Goodman)