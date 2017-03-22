MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.

* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.6 percent to $5,740 a tonne by 0118 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Prices earlier touched their weakest since March 10 at $5,733 a tonne, but found support at the 100-day moving average.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 2.2 percent to 46,640 yuan ($6,776) a tonne.

* CHINA ECONOMY: China's economic growth is likely to slow to 6.5 percent this year and cool further to 6.3 percent in 2018, the OECD said, though exports are set to pick up as global demand strengthens.

* U.S. INTEREST RATES: Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that she currently envisages more than three U.S. interest rate hikes for this year.

* PERU METALS OUTPUT: Peru's copper production rose by 24.8 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, while zinc output increased by 11.3 percent and gold slipped slightly, official data showed on Tuesday.

* PERU DISRUPTION: Peruvian zinc and silver miner Volcan said it had declared force majeure on its mineral deliveries after heavy flooding disrupted transportation from the country's central region to the Pacific coast.

* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp pullback in Wall Street on doubts about Trump's economic agenda prompted investors to rush to safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds.

0900 Euro zone Current account Jan

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb Wednesday, 22 March 2017

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)