* Copper down 0.7 pct at $5,760 after touching $5,671
* Weaker dollar could yet provide price support
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede
(Adds closing prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, March 27 Copper slid to a two-week low
on Monday as funds cut bets on higher prices after U.S.
President Donald Trump's failure to push through healthcare
reform fuelled concern about his ability to implement his
economic policies.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
0.7 percent down at $5,760 a tonne, having touched $5,671, its
lowest since March 9.
"Trump's election was seen as good for markets, but he is
now being seen as potentially less effective than people were
thinking," said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.
"His failure on Obamacare has created uncertainty about
whether he can push his policies through Congress."
* U.S. HEALTHCARE: Trump suffered a political setback on
Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican
leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare
system.
* DOLLAR: A weaker dollar, at four-month lows against a
basket of currencies, could yet support prices because it
makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
* TECHNICALS: A closing copper price below the 100-day
moving average around $5,749 could prompt further losses.
* ESCONDIDA: The union at Chile's Escondida copper mine has
ended its 43-day strike by invoking a legal provision to extend
workers' old contract by 18 months, leaving owner BHP Billiton
in a weaker position for future negotiations.
* ZINC: The market focus is on New Orleans, warehouses'
on-warrant stocks have dropped to 183,800 tonnes after a further
21,300 tonnes of cancellations or metal earmarked for delivery.
MZNSTX-TOTAL On-warrant zinc stocks -- metal available to the
market -- have fallen 42 percent this year to the lowest levels
since November 2008.
* NICKEL: Receding worries about supply shortages saw nickel
close 1 percent down at $9,770 a tonne, having touched
$9,655, its lowest since Jan. 30.
* OTHER METALS: Aluminium ended 0.5 percent lower at
$1,930 a tonne, zinc ceded 2.5 percent to $2,760 and
lead lost 2.4 percent to $2,297. Tin was
untraded at the close but bid down 1.8 percent to $19,500.
* LME/SHFE ARBITRAGE: LME copper trading was at a 313 yuan
premium to prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
at 1701 GMT, aluminium was at a 1,760 yuan
discount, zinc a 75 yuan premium, lead
at a 1,630 yuan discount and nickel at a 2,647 yuan
premium.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)