MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was trading flat at $5,752 a tonne by 0206 GMT, after 1.5-percent losses the previous session. Prices earlier slipped to their lowest since March 27 at $5,747.50, having on Monday broken below their 100-day moving average at $5,785.
* SHFE COPPER: The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for a public holiday.
* US MANUFACTURING: a measure of U.S. manufacturing activity retreated from a 2-1/2-year high in March amid a decline in production and an inventory drawdown, but a surge in factory jobs indicated that the sector's energy-led recovery was gaining momentum.
* GLOBAL FACTORIES: Factories across Europe and much of Asia posted another month of solid growth in March, rounding off a strong quarter for manufacturers, even though exporters fear a rise in U.S. protectionism could snuff out a global trade recovery.
* SUMITOMO METAL: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's second-largest copper smelter, plans to increase its refined copper output in the financial year that started on Sunday by 1.1 percent from a year earlier.
* CESCO: Chile's Caserones copper mine, which has suffered a series of technical problems in its ramp-up stage that have continually pushed back its start completion date, should be fully functioning by mid-year, a senior mine executive said Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb
1230 U.S. International trade Feb
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar
1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb
ARBS
