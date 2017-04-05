MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.9 percent to $5,832 a tonne by 0158 GMT, after ending the previous session with modest gains. Prices punched through resistance at the 100-day moving average at $5,790, which traders said improved its technical picture. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut early losses to trade at 47,220 yuan ($6,856) a tonne, down 1.3 percent. * NICKEL, ZINC: In other metals, LME nickel and zinc both rallied 1.8 percent, dragged up by gains in the steel sector after a cyclone in Australia damaged transport routes for coking coal, fuelling a jump in prices. * US ECONOMY: The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods. * CHINA-US MEET: Although worried about the prospect of a trade war, American businesses operating in China nonetheless want President Donald Trump to wring some concessions on market access from China's leader Xi Jingping when the two meet this week. * CESCO: Southern Copper, should share more of its profits with workers in Peru to avoid an indefinite strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines starting on April 10, a union leader said on Tuesday. * CESCO: After a tumultuous period of falling copper prices and heavy cuts to its investment plans, Chile's Codelco has stabilized and its levels of debt and spending will likely stay steady in coming years, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday. * GLOBAL MANUFACTURING: Factories across Europe and much of Asia posted another month of solid growth in March, rounding off a strong quarter for manufacturers, even though exporters fear a rise in U.S. protectionism could snuff out a global trade recovery. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI Mar 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Mar 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve meeting on March 14-15 PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0143 GMT Three month LME copper 5823.5 Most active ShFE copper 47230 Three month LME aluminium 1955 Most active ShFE aluminium 51 Three month LME zinc 2779.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23025 Three month LME lead 2328 Most active ShFE lead 4 Three month LME nickel 10120 Most active ShFE nickel 3 Three month LME tin 19980 Most active ShFE tin 3 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 632.28 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1554.33 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 307.18 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1751.03 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1571 ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)