(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look for evidence of genuine buying for the much talked about infrastructure projects." * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.2 percent to $5,847.50 a tonne by 0554 GMT, after ending the previous session with modest gains. Prices punched through resistance at the 100-day moving average at $5,790, which traders said improved its technical picture. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut early losses to trade at 47,420 yuan ($6,880) a tonne, down 0.9 percent. * NICKEL, ZINC: LME nickel and zinc both rose 2 percent, yanked up by gains in the steel sector after a cyclone in Australia damaged transport routes for coking coal, fuelling an 8 percent jump in prices. * CHINA-U.S. MEET: Although worried about the prospect of a trade war, American businesses operating in China nonetheless want President Donald Trump to wring some concessions on market access from China's leader Xi Jingping when the two meet this week. * FREEPORT: Indonesia has issued Freeport McMoRan Inc's local unit a temporary "special mining permit" allowing it to seek a resumption of copper concentrate exports while the two sides negotiate longer-term mining rights. * ESCONDIDA: Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, has restarted production but is still some way from a return to full capacity after a strike that ended in late March, a senior executive from mine owner BHP Billiton said. * CESCO: Southern Copper should share more of its profits with workers in Peru to avoid an indefinite strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines starting on April 10, a union leader said on Tuesday. * Anglo American could begin to expand copper capacity starting in Peru in 2018 after another year without added supplies as the company remains focused on cutting costs, the head of its copper division said in an interview. * GLOBAL MANUFACTURING: Factories across Europe and much of Asia posted another month of solid growth in March, rounding off a strong quarter for manufacturers, even though exporters fear a rise in U.S. protectionism. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0737 GMT Three month LME copper 5856.5 Most active ShFE copper 47410 Three month LME aluminium 1964 Most active ShFE aluminium 28 Three month LME zinc 2794 Most active ShFE zinc 23110 Three month LME lead 2335 Most active ShFE lead 1 Three month LME nickel 10185 Most active ShFE nickel 1 Three month LME tin 20050 Most active ShFE tin 1 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 528.91 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1548.42 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 268.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1711.8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1561 ($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)