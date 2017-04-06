MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper held gains on
Thursday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump
and China's President Xi Jinping, supported by Chinese demand at
the start of the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial
metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed at $5,899.50 a tonne by 0156 GMT, holding
2 percent gains from the previous session when Chinese buyers
returned from a long holiday weekend.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 1.2 percent
to 47,890 yuan ($6,946) a tonne.
* Trump and Xi are to hold their first summit encounter
later on Thursday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach,
Florida. Topping the agenda will be U.S.-China trade ties and
U.S. requests for China to help rein in its nuclear-armed
neighbor North Korea.
* U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most
since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor
market, payrolls processor ADP said.
* Poland's state-run KGHM, one of the world's
biggest copper producers, will stay in Chile for the long term,
and is assessing its Canadian assets, its CEO said in an
interview.
* Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on
a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a
12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded
copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top
executives told Reuters on Wednesday.
* The copper business will recover from crisis mode after
plummeting prices for the metal resulted in output cuts,
industry executives said at a meeting in world top copper
producer Chile this week, but they expect that incipient
recovery will be slow.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk
appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring
its king-sized balance sheet later this year just as the chances
of an early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Mar
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
1130 U.S. Challenger layoffs Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0154
Three month LME copper 5899.5
Most active ShFE copper 47880
Three month LME 1962
aluminium
Most active ShFE 37
aluminium
Three month LME zinc 2778
Most active ShFE zinc 22995
Three month LME lead 2307.5
Most active ShFE lead 8
Three month LME nickel 10260
Most active ShFE nickel 27
Three month LME tin 20080
Most active ShFE tin 2
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 635.71
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1610.4
1
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 293.02
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1394.3
2
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2432
($1 = 6.8946 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)