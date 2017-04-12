MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on
Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North
Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session
on a healthy demand outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded
down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a
tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a
tonne during the session, a two-week low.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
traded flat at 46,840 yuan ($6,799) a tonne. ShFE zinc
and nickel remained under pressure but cut losses to
0.9 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, due to weakness in
China's steel sector.
* NORTH KOREA: North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of
a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American
aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the
western Pacific - a force President Donald Trump described as an
"armada".
* U.S. RATES: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should raise
interest rates three or four times this year, and begin to trim
the Fed's multitrillion-dollar balance sheet in late 2017.
* CHINA PROPERTY: At least 12 major Chinese cities are
requiring newly bought homes to be held for at least two to
three years before they can be sold, the first time that cities
in the country are taking such measures and suggesting
intensified government efforts to cool the red-hot property
market.
* China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time
in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled,
pressured by fears that domestic demand is not strong enough to
absorb surging supplies of steel.
* SOUTHERN COPPER: Union representatives and executives from
miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an
agreement to end an indefinite strike after a long meeting on
Monday night, the union said on Tuesday.
* ZINC: Expected shortages of zinc, a metal often favoured
by speculators, may not materialise this year because recent
price gains have spurred miners around the world to increase
output.
MARKETS NEWS
* Investors ducked for cover on Wednesday as news of
geopolitical tensions sent the safe-haven yen and gold to
five-month highs and yields on top-rated sovereign bonds to
their lowest for the year so far.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Wholesale prices March
0830 U.K. ILO unemployment rate Feb
1230 U.S. Import prices March
BASE METALS PRICES 0153 GMT
Three month LME copper 5765.5
Most active ShFE copper 46860
Three month LME aluminium 1927
Most active ShFE aluminium 30
Three month LME zinc 2594.5
Most active ShFE zinc 21440
Three month LME lead 2256
Most active ShFE lead 4
Three month LME nickel 9880
Most active ShFE nickel 5
Three month LME tin 20000
Most active ShFE tin 1
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 482.3
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1365.6
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 253.65
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2187.35
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1120
($1 = 6.8893 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)