MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from
three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S.
President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too
strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long
Easter-weekend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9
percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the
previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10
at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a near 3 percent weekly
drop, the biggest in more than a month.
* HOLIDAYS: The LME will be closed on Friday and Monday for
the Easter break.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut
early losses to trade down 1.4 percent at 45,990 yuan ($6,688) a
tonne.
* TRUMP: President Trump said on Wednesday that his
administration will not label China a currency manipulator,
backing away from a campaign promise, even as he said the dollar
was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the economy.
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy likely grew by a solid 6.8
percent in the first quarter, the same pace as the previous
quarter, due to sustained government infrastructure spending and
a gravity-defying housing market, according to a Reuters poll of
60 economists.
* China's central bank has been quietly boosting its policy
independence and regulatory reach as it seeks to contain risks
to the financial system, policy insiders said, to help ensure
stability ahead of a five-yearly leadership team transition this
year.
* Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear
to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant
Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled
operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for
three months.
* Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, faced a fresh
threat of labor action in the sector on Wednesday when a union
at the large Chuquicamata mine said it had blocked access as a
"warning" over planned changes to job opportunities.
* The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800
tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January,
data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG)
showed on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly
1230 U.S. PPI Final Demand Mar
1400 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Prelim Apr
1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly index
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES
Three month LME copper 5673
Most active ShFE copper 45990
Three month LME aluminium 1908.5
Most active ShFE aluminium 23
Three month LME zinc 2622.5
Most active ShFE zinc 21595
Three month LME lead 2255
Most active ShFE lead 4
Three month LME nickel 9785
Most active ShFE nickel 1
Three month LME tin 19725
Most active ShFE tin 1
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 494.42
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1301.57
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 210.04
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2061.73
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1780
($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)