(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, June 20 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar capped gains after comments by a Federal Reserve official that boosted confidence in another U.S. interest rate hike this year. London nickel found support after an Indonesian nickel smelting official said that 13 Indonesian smelters would halt operations after prices fell below their cost of production. * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was down 0.1 percent at $5,718 a tonne, as of 0731 GMT, following a 1 percent gain in the previous session. Prices have found support around $5,645 a tonne and a ceiling around $5,800 a tonne. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged up 0.5 percent to 45,840 yuan ($6,708) a tonne. * USD: The dollar reached a more than three-week high versus the yen on Tuesday, after an influential Federal Reserve official said U.S. inflation should rise alongside wages, reinforcing expectations for the Fed to keep raising interest rates. * LONDON NICKEL: LME nickel rose 0.3 percent. About a dozen newly constructed nickel smelters in Indonesia have stopped operations due to a plunge in nickel prices while others are operating at a loss, an industry association executive said on Monday. * NICKEL COMMENT: "This news is likely to stabilise the nickel price and more specifically create a floor," said Sydney-based Shaw and Partners resources analyst Peter O’Connor. * INFRASTRUCTURE: State-owned China Railway Group has signed a $2.5 billion memorandum of understanding with Russia to build a high-speed railway in the country, the China Daily reported on Tuesday. * NOBLE: Noble Group Ltd on Tuesday confirmed it had extended a key debt deadline and was in "constructive" talks with potential investors, but the crisis-hit trader also pushed back payment of the coupon on a closely watched bond. * TIN: China's Yunnan Tin Co Ltd the world's biggest tin producer, says it has received government approval for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined metal for export using concentrate shipped in from abroad. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 percent to a near two-year high on Tuesday, encouraged by rebound in U.S. hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally. BASE METALS PRICES 0729 GMT Three month LME copper 5723 Most active ShFE copper 45840 Three month LME aluminium 1902.5 Most active ShFE 13995 aluminium Three month LME zinc 2565.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21415 Three month LME lead 2140 Most active ShFE lead 17665 Three month LME nickel 9045 Most active ShFE nickel 74730 Three month LME tin 19545 Most active ShFE tin 143120 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 260.18 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1116.4 8 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 360.27 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -213.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1918.22 ($1 = 6.8333 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)