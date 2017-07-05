METALS-London copper marks time, strike threat supports

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 5 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on Wednesday, supported by strike threats at a South American copper producer, while worries over tepid demand growth from top consumer China in the second half dragged on prices. "We think base metals have gotten somewhat ahead of themselves during the course of June," Ed Meir of INTL FCSTONE said in a report. "China's macro numbers remain decent, but most economists expect growth to moderate going into the second half. The sector to watch is real estate; we think the recent price advances in prices are becoming increasingly untenable against a backdrop of tightening credit and affordability," he said. "The rate of decline (in house prices) should accelerate as time goes on and we should see more of a restraining price impact on both ferrous and nonferrous metals as a result." * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had edged down 0.1 percent to $5,884.50 a tonne by 0732 GMT, having logged modest losses of 0.6 percent in the previous session. Prices, which failed near resistance at $6,000 a tonne, are now easing to support at the 100-day moving average of $5,774. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut losses to edge down 0.2 percent to 47,140 yuan ($6,935) a tonne. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals , one of the biggest global copper producers, was facing potential strikes from workers at its Zaldivar mine and by supervisors at Centinela as contract talks continue. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's services sector grew at a slower pace in June as new orders slumped, signalling renewed pressure on businesses. * NORTH KOREA: North Korea said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead. * GLENCORE: A group of former traders from commodity house Glencore are set to launch an online platform on Wednesday that allows mining companies and smelters to cut out the middlemen and save cash on deals for concentrates. * BAUXITE, NICKEL: Indonesia has issued recommendations to two more companies to allow them to export mineral ores. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's central bank said on Tuesday the shadow banking sector lacks sufficient regulation and the bank would give more prominence to financial risk controls. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets were subdued for a second session on Wednesday as simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula supported safe-harbours including the yen, bonds and gold. COMING UP: U.S. Factory orders May at 1400 GMT, Federal Reserve to release minutes from June meeting at 1800 GMT PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0730 GMT Three month LME copper 5884.5 Most active ShFE copper 47130 Three month LME aluminium 1929 Most active ShFE aluminium 14160 Three month LME zinc 2779 Most active ShFE zinc 22915 Three month LME lead 2277 Most active ShFE lead 17470 Three month LME nickel 9130 Most active ShFE nickel 75230 Three month LME tin 20020 Most active ShFE tin 145530 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 459.82 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1035.5 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 246.12 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1401.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2730.17 ($1 = 6.7971 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)