a day ago
METALS-London copper hovers around $6,000, near highest since March
July 24, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

METALS-London copper hovers around $6,000, near highest since March

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper was marking
time near its highest since early March on Monday ahead of the
release of a spate of global manufacturing reports, underpinned
by extended weakness in the dollar and prospects of tighter mine
supply.
    Supply side concerns and a weaker dollar have driven base
metal prices higher, ANZ said in a report.
    Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's
 Zaldivar copper mine in Chile failed to reach a wage
deal on Thursday and they agreed to extend government-mediated
talks into this week.
    "(That is) raising fears that strike action may disrupt
output in coming weeks," ANZ said.    
   
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was
trading down 0.1 percent at $5996.50 a tonne, as of 0734 GMT,
following a 0.8 percent gain in the previous session when prices
reached $6,051, their highest since March 1. 
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
ended little changed at 47,760 yuan ($7,073) a tonne.
    * SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS: Disruptions to copper shipments from
Canada and Chile have undermined expectations for rising global
copper supplies in the second-half of the year, cutting the
charges that smelters charge miners to process metal.
    * INDONESIA STRIKE: An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant
Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesian unit will extend their strike for a fourth month in
an ongoing dispute over layoffs and employment terms.

    * HEDGE FUNDS: Hedge funds and money managers increased
their net long position in copper by 7,706 lots to 74,233 lots,
the highest since February.
     * OTHER METALS: Steel-linked metals LME nickel, LME
zinc and LME lead climbed half to one percent,
with similar gains seen for those metals on the Shanghai
exchange.
    * PHILIPPINES MINING: Supporting nickel, the Philippine's
President said the government would draft a new law for the
country's mining industry, which he said pays too little in tax
and not enough to compensate for environmental damage. The
country is a major supplier of nickel ore.
    * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 403,201 tonnes of
nickel ore in the first six months of 2017, when a complete ban
on exports was lifted, a mining ministry spokesman said on
Friday.
    * COMING UP: Euro zone flash composite PMI July at 0800 GMT
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                0734 GMT          
 Three month LME copper                        5998.5
 Most active ShFE copper                        47750
 Three month LME aluminium                     1920.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                     14455
 Three month LME zinc                          2775.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                          22950
 Three month LME lead                            2254
 Most active ShFE lead                          17445
 Three month LME nickel                          9615
 Most active ShFE nickel                        78950
 Three month LME tin                            20130
 Most active ShFE tin                          146500
                                                     
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                               
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3       476.97
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3       -601.3
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       682.29
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      -897.67
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3      2510.86
 
($1 = 6.7527 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

