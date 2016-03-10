* Focus moves to China industrial production data
* Sentiment less bearish than before
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, March 10 Copper prices fell on Thursday
in tandem with Chinese equities as worries about growth and
demand in top consumer China dominated the mood, though a weaker
dollar limited losses.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
down 0.9 percent at $4,890 a tonne in official rings. It hit a
four-month high of $5,059 last week on expectations China would
move to stave off a further economic slowdown.
Chinese equities fell as investors interpreted data showing
consumer inflation rising faster than forecast as largely
negative for the struggling economy.
Worries about demand growth in China were reinforced by
February trade data showing a far worse performance than
expected, with exports tumbling the most in more than six years.
Disappointment that Chinese authorities would not open the
fiscal taps to the extent investors had hoped for has also
undermined confidence this week.
Key to a recovery in Chinese demand for industrial metals is
the country's manufacturing sector.
"Sentiment is not as bearish as it was. We need to see
better manufacturing PMI data from China. If they remain below
or around 50 then the best I can see for copper is a level
around $5,000," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Data last week showed Chinese factories shed jobs at the
fastest rate in seven years in February as manufacturing
activity shrank to five-month lows.
Clues to future Chinese demand for metals will come at the
weekend with the release of investment, housing market and
industrial output data.
Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate said part of the
recovery last week was due to funds reversing bets on lower
prices, or covering short positions.
"Has the world materially improved? Probably not. Is China's
government going to allow a hard landing? Probably not. So,
where prices go from here will depend on how the market assesses
that scenario."
The dollar extended gains versus the euro after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates, but the greenback
later retreated. A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated
commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Three-month aluminium was down 1.5 percent at $1,559
a tonne, zinc slipped 1.8 percent to $1,765, lead
fell 1.5 percent to $1,818, tin lost 1.0 percent
to $16,625 and nickel ceded 1.4 percent to $8,755.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Dale Hudson
and David Clarke)