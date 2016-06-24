* Latest poll count shows 51.0 percent remain, leave on 49.0
pct
* Zambia sees copper output doubling to 1.5 mln T next year
* Coming Up: Brexit referendum count underway
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, June 24 London copper pulled back on
Friday from a 7-week top touched in the previous session on
caution over results from Britain's referendum on whether to
leave the European Union.
A trickle of official referendum results showed the margins
were tight, with the "Remain" camp just nudging into a narrow
lead.
The overall result was too close to call, setting copper and
other metals in train for a volatile session, said analyst
Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne.
"At these sort of (price) levels on copper we're about
neutral. We do see it weakening into year-end, based on rising
supply and we are starting to see stimulus slow in China."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.4 percent at $4,760 a tonne by 0134 GMT. It touched its
highest since May 6 at $4,795 a tonne in the previous session.
Prices were on track to log a 4.6-percent weekly advance,
matching a week in late April, as the dollar has dropped after
expectations grew that the U.S. would delay its next interest
rate hike after its economy stumbled in the first quarter.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell last week to near a 43-year low, suggesting labour market
resilience even though hiring slowed sharply in May.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper trimmed early
gains of 1.3 percent to 36,510 yuan ($5,543) a tonne, still up
0.8 percent.
Adding to a surfeit of global mine supply, Zambia's copper
production will rise by 5.5 percent to 750,000 tonnes this year
and output is expected to double to 1.5 million tonnes in 2017,
Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the incoming minister in charge of Philippine
mining has slammed the use of open pits to extract minerals,
describing it as "madness" even to consider the method in the
resource-rich country because of the environmental impact.
Philippines is the biggest supplier of nickel ore to China,
which uses it to make stainless steel.
Australian mining giant BHP Billiton pulled
a $500 million debt refinancing plan at one of Australia's
biggest coal export terminals after banks were reluctant to lend
to the sector, said three sources with knowledge of the process.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 6.5800 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)