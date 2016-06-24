* Britain votes to leave the European Union - BBC

* German industry group says Europe weakened

* Coming Up: US Durable goods (Updates prices, details)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, June 24 London copper fell on Friday and selling spilled into other metals, after referendum results showed that British voters have embarked on a path to depart the European Union.

The reaction of base metals was more subdued than in other commodities markets, where gold rallied the most since 2008 and oil plunged.

Traders said this could be down to relatively lower investor capital in the downtrodden sector that is sitting around the cost of production for many base metals like aluminium and copper, which have been weighed down by oversupply.

"I don't discount some impact in the very short term, but fundamentally, once it settles down I can't see things being too different from where we were a week ago," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from Thursday's referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 4 percent before trimming losses to about 3 percent at $4,638 a tonne by 0721 GMT. Copper at one point saw its biggest daily slide since July last year. On Thursday, it had touched its highest since May 6 at $4,795.

The drop erased most of a weekly advance that had been sparked by a fall in the dollar as expectations grew that the U.S. would delay its next interest rate hike after its economy stumbled in the first quarter.

U.S. short-term interest rates futures added to earlier gains in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as fears about Britain's exit from the European Union spurred traders to consider the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates through at least early 2018.

LME nickel fell more than 3 percent, while LME aluminium, tin, lead and zinc dropped 2-3 percent.

In Shanghai, the impact from the "Brexit" vote was less dramatic. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell to 35,970 yuan ($5,438) a tonne, a drop of 0.6 percent, having gained 1.4 percent intraday in the previous session.

ShFe nickel fell 2.5 percent, zinc by 1.7 percent with most other metals down one percent or less.

The UK Steel industry group said the decision to leave the EU will send shockwaves across the steel industry and that the challenge is like no other.

The British vote to leave the European Union does not just weaken Britain but also damages the rest of the bloc and Germany, the BDI Federation of Germany Industries said on Friday.

Shocked chief executives from Mumbai to Denver woke up on Friday to face tough decisions over how to respond to Britain's vote to leave the European Union. [nL8N19G137

($1 = 6.6088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)