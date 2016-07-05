* 200-day moving average at $4,775 a magnet for copper
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 5 Copper slid on Tuesday after
producer hedging, a firm dollar, profit-taking and rising
inventories sparked a sharp sell-off, but further losses are
likely to be limited due to funds waiting to buy at lower
prices.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
down 1.5 percent at $4,817 a tonne. The metal used in power and
construction hit a two-month high of $4,960 on Monday, a rise of
seven percent since June 9.
Traders said higher prices had encouraged producers to take
the opportunity to sell future output.
"We've seen some specs taking profits, there's some fund
interest in buying copper," a metals trader said, adding that
the 200-day moving (average) at $4,775 could be a magnet.
A firm U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for non-U.S. funds; a relationship used by some
funds to generate buy and sell signals.
Stocks of copper in LME approved warehouses rising 10,525
tonnes to 198,925 tonnes also prompted some selling.
"Overall LME stock levels are low given the size of the
market, that's why some people don't want to play copper from
the short side," said ICBC Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate,
who also said that demand was sluggish.
"Central banks have said if the growth deteriorates
massively they are ready to stimulate and money sloshing around
the system tends to be a positive for commodity prices."
Central bank liquidity has previously found its way into
riskier assets such as commodities and equities.
LME copper stocks have fallen more than 45 percent since
late August last year. Global copper consumption this year is
estimated at around 22 million tonnes.
Three-month aluminium ended up 0.3 percent to $1,654
a tonne, zinc was down 0.3 percent to $2,111 and tin
ceded 1.8 percent to $17,075.
Nickel fell 4.8 percent to $9,705 a tonne, but
earlier it fell more than five percent to hit a session low at
$9,640 a tonne on perceptions that recent sharp gains could be
premature due to high stocks.
Lead was down 0.9 percent at $1,829 a tonne. It rose
to $1,882.5 on Monday, its highest since March 7.
"Demand for lead should be relatively resilient given its
substantial use in autos and industrial batteries. Global car
sales are holding up well," Societe Generale said in a note.
"Other supportive factors are the low LME lead inventory
level and a broadly balanced market."
Lead stocks in LME warehouses stand at 184,800 tonnes.
Global demand this year is estimated at around 12 million
tonnes.
