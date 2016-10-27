* Australian zinc mine startups seen in 2017
* First legal challenge to Philippine nickel mine crackdown
* Coming up: U.S. Durable goods for Sept at 1230 GMT
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Oct 27 London copper prices eased
back from near their highest in two weeks on Thursday, after
sharp rallies earlier this week on brightening prospects for the
U.S. economy and after a rally across China's steel sector that
fuelled speculative buying in base metals.
Also helping to support physical copper demand, China's
offshore yuan slipped to a fresh six-year low on
Thursday after the People's Bank of China set a weaker midpoint.
"The very recent price rally across the industrial
commodities space may also be related to the recent sharp
depreciation of RMB against USD, which should boost
RMB-denominated asset prices and Chinese traders' appetite in
importing refined metals as hedge against depreciating
currency," said Citi in a note.
"In the near future, we are unlikely to see similar price
spikes across different products. Individual commodities should
follow their own fundamentals instead."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.3 percent to $4,724 a tonne by 0356 GMT, after closing
little changed in the previous session when it stretched to its
highest since Oct. 13 at $4,759 a tonne.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 0.5
percent to 37,750 yuan ($5,570) a tonne.
Shanghai copper premiums rose $10 to $85, data showed on
Wednesday.
"Strong enquiries for copper in Asia, with deals done at $10
a tonne for Chilean copper in Korea," said broker Triland in a
note.
"Spreads remain bid on strong LME prices and good demand for
warrants. LME stocks down slightly by around 10,000 with
cancellations and withdrawals mainly in Asia warehouses."
ShFE aluminium eased 2 percent, paring a 4.3
percent gain in the previous session, its biggest single-day
climb in more than a decade as it plays catch-up with the
searing rally in the price of key input material coal.
"Traders keen to purchase in Asia for shipments to Europe
and USA where higher premiums are traded," Triland added.
In wider markets, new U.S. single-family home sales
unexpectedly rose in September, pointing to sustained demand for
housing even as data for the prior three months was revised
lower.
Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 2.11
million tonnes in 2017 as against two million tonnes in 2016,
the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said.
A suspended Philippine nickel miner said it has sued
government environment agencies for a nearly four-month stoppage
of its operations, in the first legal challenge to the state's
environmental crackdown on the mining sector.
Privately backed Auctus Minerals is gearing up to start zinc
production at two mines in Australia's northeast by around
August next year, just as a deficit in the global zinc market is
set to bite.
($1 = 6.7770 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)