* LME copper, Shanghai futures rise
* Some signs of China demand offer support
* Goldman ups copper price forecast by 3 pct
(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 28 London copper prices rebounded in
late Asia trading on Friday, in step with firmer Shanghai
futures amid expectations that physical demand in China would
pick up.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.07 percent at $4,793.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up 1.2 percent at 38,270 yuan ($5,645) a
tonne.
The upside for copper prices is expected to be limited in
the short-term as some softness persists in the concentrate
market, ANZ bank analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.
However, he added, there were signs that growth in supply is
starting to weaken.
"Combined with expectations of an increase in imports into
China, prices should remain well supported," he said.
China accounts for nearly half of global copper demand
estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year. Chinese
consumers are expected to import more over coming months due to
stronger local demand.
Demand for base metals from China was likely to grow in
2017, according to Goldman Sachs, which overnight revised up by
3 percent its copper price forecast for 2016.
The bank now sees copper averaging $4,693 per tonne in 2016
versus $4,565 expected previously.
Also supporting copper prices are stocks in LME-approved
warehouses, which at 331,450 tonnes have fallen more than 12
percent since late September. MCUSTX-TOTAL
LME zinc was $3 higher at $2,367, while tin
was $200 firmer at $20,580.
LME aluminium gained $2 to $1,701 a tonne. Shanghai
aluminium gained more than 3 percent, before recoiling
to end 2.4 percent higher at 13,860 yuan ($2,044).
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.7796 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sunil Nair)