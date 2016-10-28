* Worries over Indonesian, Chinese output lift tin

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Oct 28 Tin prices rallied to a two-year high on Friday, helped by concerns over supply from Asia and a drop in stockpiles to a 12-year low, while aluminium hit peaks not seen since July 2015.

Volatility picked up as traders square books ahead of an industry event in London next week, analysts said, while metals were supported across the board by a drop in the dollar after third-quarter U.S. growth data beat expectations.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.3 percent at $20,650 a tonne, its highest since September 2014. LME aluminium ended the day 1.1 percent higher at $1,718 a tonne, having touched a peak of $1,718.50.

"The whole complex is doing better, which is a sign some speculative money may be coming in," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar. "Month-end is during LME Week and there will be people away from their desks, so there could be a bit of book-squaring happening earlier.

"No doubt the fundamentals of some metals are better - tin, for example. There are supply constraints coming through, with Indonesia perhaps restricting exports going forward and China not able to grow output. And there's a big question mark over Myanmar."

LME-registered tin stocks declined to a 12-year low of 2,905 tonnes on Thursday, exchange data showed. Aluminium stocks fell by 4,850 tonnes.

Other base metals also rose on Friday, with copper hitting a more than two-week high at $4,848 a tonne before closing at $4,843, up 1.1 percent. Copper stocks slipped to an eight-week low.

"We've seen the dollar fall back a bit, and that is helping copper move higher," said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen. That is helping to refocus investors on the metal's underlying fundamentals, he added.

"We're beyond the period now when demand from China was struggling, but at the same time producers were continuing to put new supply on the market," he said. "Now supply is consolidating, and that limits how low we can go."

Demand for base metals from China is likely to grow in 2017, according to Goldman Sachs, which revised up by 3 percent its copper price forecast for 2016.

The bank now sees copper averaging $4,693 a tonne this year, against $4,565 expected previously.

Also supporting copper prices are stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which at 331,450 tonnes have fallen more than 12 percent since late September. MCUSTX-TOTAL

LME lead closed up 1 percent at $2,065.50 a tonne, while zinc ended 1.4 percent higher at $2,396.50, and nickel closed up 0.6 percent at $10,425.

