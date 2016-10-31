* Industry metals conference LME Week begins in London
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Oct 31 London copper hit its highest
in nearly three weeks on Monday on stronger-than-expected demand
from China but was still set to close flat for the month, while
aluminium tracked coal prices to push towards a stronger finish
for a second month in a row.
China's near-term copper outlook is looking brighter, said
CBA commodity strategist Vivek Dhar in Melbourne.
"House prices for me was key. We saw house prices really
rocket. If you see state grid investment it's up as well," he
said, referring to recent Chinese economic data.
Still, new (housing) starts and some other leading
construction indicators fell sharply in September and that
suggests house prices may moderate going forward.
"If this is the start of weaker construction volumes, copper
prices will likely come under pressure," he noted.
Copper demand typically lags housing prices by several
months. China's new home prices rose in September at the fastest
rate on record as buyers rushed to close contracts before new
restrictive measures took effect in October.
But reflecting a smaller pipeline of new business, new
starts fell 19.4 percent in September, the first year-on-year
decline since December.
Construction accounts for around 15 percent of China's
copper demand, and power just under half. China is the world's
biggest consumer of the metal.
There continue to be signs that Beijing is stepping into
cool its overheated housing market which may drag on copper
demand further out.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
touched $4,852.50 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 11, after
closing up 1.1 percent on Friday. By 0700 GMT, it was trading
down 0.4 percent at $4,823.00 a tonne.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.68 percent,
or 260 yuan to 38,390 yuan ($5,671)
Shanghai aluminium hit the highest in more than two
years, and was last up 2.2 percent at 14,100 yuan ($2,083),
helped by soaring prices of raw feed material coal. This helped
drag up prices for LME aluminium, which was on track for a 2.7
percent monthly gain. LME aluminium touched a 15-month
top of $1,721.50 a tonne on Monday.
China's government has asked the nation's top coal miners
to cap prices in their 2017 supply contracts at or below current
spot market levels, sources said, a highly unusual move that
reflects growing panic about runaway prices.
Coal prices have shot up in their steepest
climb on record, more than doubling since June.
Reflecting pressure on aluminium supply, LME aluminium
futures curves showed cash was trading almost at parity against
the benchmark for the first time since June, boosting carrying
costs and also the incentive to deliver metal to the exchange.
($1 = 6.7698 Chinese yuan)
