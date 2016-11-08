* China loans fuel hopes for improving demand
* Tin boosted by worries about shortages, low LME stocks
* Nickel at highest since July 2015, deficits loom
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Nov 8 Copper prices hit one-year highs
on Tuesday as expectations of stronger demand in top consumer
China and optimism that Democrat Hillary Clinton will win the
U.S. presidential election boosted sentiment and spurred buying.
Clinton, who has a 90 percent chance of winning according to
the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project, is viewed
as a status quo candidate with more predictable policies than
Republican Donald Trump.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 2.7 percent at $5,235.50 a tonne. Earlier it hit $5,248.50,
its highest since Oct. 23, 2015, as funds jumped on the uptrend
after a break of key resistance around $5,150.
Copper has gained more than 10 percent since Oct. 21.
Much of the focus is on China, which accounts for about half
of global consumption of industrial metals, where the outlook
for economic and demand growth is perceived to have improved.
"Chinese credit conditions have been pretty strong recently,
people are more hopeful," Oxford Economics analyst Dan Smith
said. "The global manufacturing PMI for October showed an
acceleration in new orders and production. The idea of a Clinton
presidency is market-friendly, so a few things coming together."
The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to a two-year
high of 52.0 in October.
Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in
new loans in September, capping a record nine-month lending
spree. Much of the growth in recent months has been driven by a
rapid rise in home mortgages.
Some viewed that growth with caution.
"The state of underlying metals demand, with the arguable
exception of China, is not particularly strong," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
"Even Chinese offtake itself is vulnerable to a slowdown if
a resurging real estate sector falls victim to a slowdown, now
made more likely by the fact that the authorities are trying to
temper the price spiral ... in a number of cities."
Also worrying for copper bulls was a near 15 percent drop in
Chinese imports last month.
Aluminium closed up 0.2 percent at $1,731, zinc
gained 0.4 percent to $2,478, lead rose 1.8
percent to $2,125 and tin fell 1.4 percent to $21,545.
Tin earlier matched Monday's $22,000 a tonne, its highest
since August 2014. It has been boosted by worries about
shortages and low stocks in LME-approved warehouses.
Nickel rose 1.2 percent to $11,260 a tonne from an earlier
$11,370, its highest since July last year, as funds piled in on
forecasts of deficits this year and next.
($1 = 6.7840 Chinese yuan renminbi)
