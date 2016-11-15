* Copper slips after big rally
* Shanghai contract down 4.3 pct, LME off 3 pct
* Drags zinc off highs
(Recasts to show decline in copper, updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Copper futures fell on Tuesday
during Asian trading, pulling the London contract lower, as
traders cashed in gains after last week's dramatic price spikes
supported by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.
Three-month LME copper fell 3 percent to $5,417 a
tonne after earlier building on overnight gains. The decline
marks a reversal from the nearly 8 percent leap in intraday
trading on Friday to its highest level since June 2015.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange settled 4.3 percent down at 43,670 yuan
($6,371) a tonne.
Copper recorded its best weekly showing last week since 2011
with an 11.2 percent gain, a rally that was also buoyed by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's promises of infrastructure
spending.
The meteoric rise of copper last week, which was up 20
percent at one point, was not justified by fundamentals and the
metal used mostly in power and construction was due to
retreat.
Trump has said he plans to fix inner cities, rebuild
highways and infrastructure, while erecting barriers against
cheap imports, leading to higher consumption of industrial raw
materials.
Copper's retreat took the shine off zinc futures, which
recoiled sharply in Shanghai late in the day after gaining
earlier on expectations of a pick-up in Chinese demand for steel
alloys.
The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended 1.2 percent higher at 21,115 yuan
($3,080) after rising as much as 6.3 percent.
Three-month LME zinc dropped 1.5 percent to $2,567 a
tonne. The metal is still up about 61 percent this year.
The decline in base metals, seen as a proxy for industrial
activity in China, was mirrored in steel-dependent iron ore
markets.
Iron ore futures in Asia dropped sharply on Tuesday, after a
frenzied rally over the past week to multi-year highs, as weaker
Chinese steel prices tamed bullish bets on the raw
material.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.8545 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)