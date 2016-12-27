BEIJING Dec 27 Shanghai zinc and nickel prices
extended losses on Tuesday, as speculators continued to book
profits from the metals' recent meteoric run-up and concerns
about demand growth in the world's top commodities market
lingered.
Zinc was close to its near two-month low hit on Monday, as
speculative buying that helped fuel a blistering rally to
multi-year highs at the end of November turned to year-end
profit taking. Earlier on Tuesday, Nickel hit its lowest since
Nov. 3.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE) was up 0.3 percent at 44,330 yuan
($6,376) a tonne at 0232 GMT in thin trade, with the London
Metal Exchange (LME) closed for a holiday on Tuesday.
* ShFE zinc was down 2.2 percent, nickel
fell 1.4 percent and lead traded 2.4 percent lower.
* Zinc and nickel have fallen over 7 percent over the past
two days.
* Analysts raised concerns about China's property market,
pointing to moves to limit property speculation in 2017 and a
likely drop-off in government efforts to boost
demand.
* Still, ShFE futures for copper, which is widely used in
power and construction, is up around 20 percent this year and on
track for its largest annual rise since 2010.
* The LME will reopen on Wednesday Dec. 28.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, in thin trade
as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas
holidays, while the dollar reclaimed some of its losses from
Monday.
($1 = 6.9495 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)