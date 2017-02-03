* BHP Billiton requests mediation at Escondida copper mine
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 3 Copper prices slid to their lowest
in nearly two weeks on Friday after workers restarted wage talks
at the biggest copper mine and China increased its interest
rates, sparking concern about a clampdown on speculators.
Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in
Chile, the world's biggest, prepared to re-enter dialogue with
the company on Friday after BHP solicited government mediation
in a bid to avoid a strike.
Copper hit a two-month peak earlier in the week when workers
rejected a company wage offer and voted for a strike.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
down 1.9 percent at $5,772 a tonne, the weakest since Jan. 23
and the third straight loss. It fell nearly 1 percent on
Thursday.
Also pressuring base metals was the move by China's central
bank to raise short-term interest rates on the first day back
from a long holiday, in a further sign of a tightening policy
bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.
"The higher rates basically indicate that this year
controlling excessive financial risk has become a top priority
of the authorities," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market
strategy at Bank of China International in London.
"The positioning for some of the metals have been quite
elevated, so that triggered some unwinding."
Nickel prices also fell, but were still on track for a
7-percent weekly gain after the Philippines said it would
permanently close half its nickel production.
LME nickel ended 1.6 percent weaker at $10,225 a
tonne, recovering from a low of $10,025, as Chinese markets
reopened after a week-long break.
The Philippines ordered the closure of 23 mines this week,
mainly nickel producers, as part of a government campaign to
fight environmental degradation by the industry.
The Philippine move will potentially result in a loss of
50,000 tonnes of supply in the global nickel market and deepen
this year's supply/demand deficit to 97,000 tonnes, said Jim
Lennon, senior commodities consultant with Macquarie.
"A moderate deficit becomes a significant deficit," he said
in a note. "The immediate impact of such a programme of closures
will be to raise nickel ore prices."
Helping cap the LME losses was a reversal in the dollar
index, which sunk into the red after U.S. jobs data
showed a smaller than expected rise in wages last month, raising
doubts about the strength of the economy.
A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the currency
cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
Aluminium added 0.3 percent to close at $1,835, zinc
shed 1.9 percent to close at $2,796, lead
declined 0.6 percent to $2,325 and tin, untraded in
closing rings, was bid down 0.4 percent to $19,765.
