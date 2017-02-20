MELBOURNE Feb 20 London copper rose on Monday,
returning to the $6,000 per tonne mark, as near-term supply
disruptions intensified after the world's second-biggest mine
said it could not fulfil its promised shipments due to export
permit issues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose by 0.7 percent to $6,000 a tonne by 0210 GMT, paring losses
from the previous session. Prices hit $6,204 a week ago, after
top mine Escondida also declared it could not fulfil contracted
shipments because of a strike, but industry sources said that
smelters and fabricators were still amply supplied with metal.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was steady at
48590 yuan ($7,079) a tonne.
* The chief executive of miner Freeport-McMoran Inc's
Indonesian unit, resigned, the company said on Saturday,
after the parent firm declared force majeure on copper
concentrate shipments from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
* The positions of BHP Billiton, and the
striking union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the
world's largest, remain distant even as the two parties agreed
last week to return to the table.
* Anglo American PLC will temporarily suspend
operations at its El Soldado copper mine in Chile after failing
to receive regulatory approval for a redesign that would have
helped keep output flowing, the company said on Friday.
* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will review
his minister's order to close more than half the country's mines
for environmental violations, following an outcry from affected
producers.
* Turnover was light with U.S. markets closed for the
Presidents Day holiday.
* China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up
oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank
assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the
risk of asset bubbles in the economy.
* President Donald Trump's pledge to bring massive
investments in U.S. infrastructure projects showed new signs of
life on Friday, as leading Republican lawmakers said proposals
from the administration could be in the offing.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on Monday
as political uncertainty kept the mood cautious, while the U.S.
dollar softened a touch ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve
speakers.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Producer prices for Jan
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash at Feb
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)