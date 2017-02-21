MELBOURNE Feb 21 London copper held its ground
on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply
concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian
export permit dispute.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $6,071 a tonne by 0112 GMT, holding gains after a
1.9 percent rally the session before when it struck $6,105 a
tonne, the strongest since Feb. 14.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded up 1.5
percent to 49,120 yuan ($7,142) a tonne.
* Other metals were also buoyed by supply concerns, with
Shanghai zinc leading sister metal lead up
more than 2 percent, following London's gains overnight after a
steep fall in available zinc inventory on the LME.
* A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton
and striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in
Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment
without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman said on
Monday.
* U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned on
Monday it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration
and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted
operations at the world's second-biggest copper
mine.
* A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of
a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June
primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter,
three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
* China's steel mills and traders were scrambling to find
alternative supplies of coking coal for steel making after
Beijing slapped a surprise ban on coal imports from its isolated
northern neighbour.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early
trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left
investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight
losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election
rattled its bonds.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)