SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne, recovering from near three-month lows hit on April 19. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 1 percent to 46,350 yuan ($6,735) a tonne. * The euro edged up after hitting a 5-1/2 month high on Tuesday as traders digested centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April, but a surge in new home sales to an eight-month high last month suggested underlying strength in the economy despite an apparent sharp slowdown in growth in the first quarter. * BHP RESULTS: BHP Billiton, cut its full-year production guidance for coking coal and copper on Wednesday due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile. Copper guidance was cut by 17 percent to a range of 1.33 million to 1.36 million tonnes. * BAUXITE: Riots have paralysed a major bauxite mining hub in Guinea, Africa's top producer, as residents erected barricades and burned tyres to protest against high pollution levels and power cuts. * LME: The LME launched on Monday a discussion paper which includes standardising contracts to boost their appeal to financial market participants without undermining its core physical market business. * LME: The LME wants to attract funds and reverse falling volumes by boosting liquidity on monthly settled contracts using prices from trading on other dates, Matt Chamberlain, the LME's new chief executive, told Reuters. * Asian stocks extended gains for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as Wall Street hit new peaks while the euro consolidated recent gains as immediate concerns of political uncertainty in the euro zone receded. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence for Apr BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 5710.5 Most active ShFE copper 46310 Three month LME aluminium 1966 Most active ShFE aluminium 14470 Three month LME zinc 2612 Most active ShFE zinc 21610 Three month LME lead 2180 Most active ShFE lead 16140 Three month LME nickel 9320 Most active ShFE nickel 78220 Three month LME tin 19590 Most active ShFE tin 137540 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 357.96 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1282.5 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 176.75 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1907.31 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1548.56 ($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)