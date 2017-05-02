(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as
investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with
a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
The gains in both London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures
Exchange copper were aided by advances in Asian stocks on easing
concerns over North Korea, commodities traders said.
COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 1 percent to $5,769 a tonne by 0700 GMT, building
on gains from the last session on Friday.
SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 46,790 yuan
($6,785) a tonne. Both exchanges were closed on Monday for
Labour Day.
GRASBERG PROTEST: Thousands of workers from the Indonesian
unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its
Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against
layoffs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the
government.
HARD STEEL: Chinese steel futures climbed to their highest
in almost a month on Tuesday, supported by restocking demand
following a long holiday weekend that also lifted raw material
iron ore.
NEW ORE SOURCE: A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea
has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration,
opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
LEAD: LME lead recoiled after initially building on
strong gains last week to trade slightly lower at $2,246 a
tonne. The downside is seen cushioned by falling warehouse
inventories.
Stocks in LME-registered warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL have
fallen 13 percent to 165,275 tonnes over the last 27 days, their
lowest in more than a year. ShFE lead maintained
day-long gains to end 1.3 percent higher at 16,485 yuan a tonne.
EASING TENSIONS: Worries about tensions over the Korean
peninsula eased slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump on
Monday opened the door to meeting North Korea's Kim Jon Un,
saying he would be honoured to meet the young leader under the
right circumstances.
MARKETS NEWS: Asian shares rose to near two-year highs on
growing optimism over tech industry earnings and easing concerns
over North Korea.
DATA/EVENTS
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Apr
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Apr
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8966 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju
Dwarakanath)