MELBOURNE, May 4 London copper fell on Thursday after a big build-up in exchange stocks and as traders priced in two U.S. interest rate rises expected this year that could curb interest in dollar-denominated metals. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to $5,589 a tonne by 0243 GMT, having earlier hit $5,567 a tonne, the weakest since April 20. Prices extended losses from the previous session when they recorded the biggest one day drop in 18 months. * LME STOCKS: LME copper stocks surged by 31,250 tonnes, the most recent data showed, dousing concerns over falling supply. <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 2.6 percent to 45,460 yuan ($6,591) a tonne. * U.S. RATES: The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasising the strength of the labour market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year. * CHINA FOREX: China will step up its crackdown on illegal foreign exchange deals this year as authorities boost authenticity and compliance checks on trade and investment, its forex regulator said on Wednesday. * EUROZONE ECONOMY: The euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017, preliminary estimates showed on Wednesday. * BHP: Australia warned on Thursday that a push by activist investor Elliott Management to ditch global miner BHP Billiton's dual listing may be a criminal offence and could lead to civil penalties. * COPPER: Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent above the $172 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2016. * COPPER: Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top producer, hit 274,316 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017, a more than 20 percent increase over the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalty assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process have told Reuters. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks retreated on Thursday, taking their cues from a subdued session on Wall Street, while the dollar retained gains made after the Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish policy statement. DATA/EVENTS 0750 France Markit services PMI Apr 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Apr 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar BASE METALS PRICES 0043 GMT Three month LME copper 5589 Most active ShFE copper 45440 Three month LME aluminium 1918 Most active ShFE aluminium 13905 Three month LME zinc 2579 Most active ShFE zinc 21550 Three month LME lead 2193 Most active ShFE lead 16120 Three month LME nickel 9250 Most active ShFE nickel 77820 Three month LME tin 19840 Most active ShFE tin 141730 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 442.38 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1425.08 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 186.43 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2039.97 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2007.68 ($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)