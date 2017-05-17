SYDNEY May 17 London copper traded flat on
Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the
economy of top metals consumer China.
After clocking 6.9 percent in the first quarter thanks to
spending on infrastructure and a property boom that policymakers
want to rein in, analysts surveyed by Reuters reckon 2017
economic growth will just about make Beijing's target of 6.5
percent as it slows over the rest of the year.
China accounts for nearly half the world's demand for
copper, widely used in construction and infrastructure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange stood unchanged at $5,611 a tonne by 0127 GMT,
after marking a modest 0.04-percent rise overnight.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.11 percent to 45,340
yuan ($6,586) a tonne.
* NICKEL MINE: Vale Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend
operations at its Birchtree nickel mine in the province of
Manitoba on Oct. 1 because of weak nickel prices and declining
ore grades as the small, 51-year-old mine nears the end of its
life.
* BHP: Activist investor Elliott Management raised the
pressure for strategic changes at BHP on
Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's
petroleum business.
* CHINA GROWTH: China's growth is set for its weakest patch
since the global financial crisis as authorities pull back on
stimulus
* CHINA BANKERS: China's banking regulator tightened
disclosure rules on lenders' wealth management products.
Separately, the China Banking Regulatory Commission unveiled
plans to publish a flurry of regulations later this year to
control financial risks.
* LMW LEAD: LME lead was up around 0.8 percent at
$2.084 a tonne after sliding to a four-month low overnight. Lead
is mainly used in the manufacture of car batteries. ShFE lead
dipped by 0.48 percent to 15,675 yuan.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian
trade on Wednesday after reports that President Donald Trump
asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into his
former security adviser.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation final Apr
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)