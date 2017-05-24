(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on
Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China
due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the
release later in the session of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's last meeting.
"After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt
(agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks
reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, the markets
were always going to struggle and struggle they are," said
Kingdom Futures in a report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was down
0.7 percent at $5,671.50 a tonne as of 0700 GMT, after closing
slightly higher in the previous session. Prices have fallen from
near two-year peaks above $6,200 in February to a $5,480-$5,720
range since early May after the rally sparked a flood of scrap
supply.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
edged down as much as 0.4 percent to 45,780 yuan ($6,645) a
tonne.
* NICKEL: Nickel was particularly hard hit, falling by 1.7
percent in London and 2.3 percent in Shanghai,
dragged down by losses in steel and after China trade data
showed a surge in ore imports from the Philippines.
* CHINA: Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's credit
ratings on Wednesday for the first time in nearly 30 years,
saying it expects the financial strength of the economy will
erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to
rise.
* FED: Immediate market focus was on the minutes of the
Fed's latest policy-setting meeting, set for publication at 1800
GMT on Wednesday. The market already expects the Fed to hike
interest rates in June, but given the greenback's recent
weakness, dollar bulls are expected to welcome any hawkish hints
by the central bank.
* U.S. PROPERTY: New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled
from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery
likely remains intact amid a tightening labour market.
* BANKS: Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest
investment banks plunged 29 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter of 2017 to its lowest in more than a decade, mainly due
to weakness in the energy sector, a consultancy said on
Wednesday.
* NOBLE: Struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd
said on Wednesday it was still in discussions with
various potential strategic parties as it sought to regain
market confidence, but its shares fell 11 percent in early
trade.
* China's imports of refined copper in April slid by 41
percent from a year ago, trade data showed on Tuesday, as
traders found their buying power crimped by tighter access to
credit.
* MARKETS: Asian shares edged lower in early trade on
Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese
yuan slipped after Moody's cut China's credit rating.
* COMING UP: Fed releases minutes of May 2-3 meeting at 1800
GMT
BASE METALS PRICES 0713 GMT
Three month LME copper 5649
Most active ShFE copper 45770
Three month LME aluminium 1937.5
Most active ShFE aluminium 13985
Three month LME zinc 2635.5
Most active ShFE zinc 22380
Three month LME lead 2090.5
Most active ShFE lead 15905
Three month LME nickel 9165
Most active ShFE nickel 76260
Three month LME tin 20315
Most active ShFE tin 144270
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 308.17
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1564.09
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 402.86
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1395.76
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1333.66
($1 = 6.8891 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Joseph Radford)