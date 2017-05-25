SYDNEY May 25 Copper was trading flat on
Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that
slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the
world's top metals consumer.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's credit ratings
on Wednesday for the first time in nearly 30 years, saying it
expects the financial strength of the economy will erode in
coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.14 percent at $5,690 a tonne by 0100
GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.
* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.11 percent to 45,920
yuan ($6,666) a tonne.
* TECK RESOURCES: Canadian miner Teck Resources
does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland
Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in
May.
* UNPREDICTABLE GOLD: London's gold benchmark experienced
large, unpredictable fluctuations after some banks left the
auction that sets the price relied upon by the $5
trillion-a-year bullion market, according to a Reuters analysis
of trading data.
* BHP NICKEL: BHP Billiton is seeking
environmental approval to dig two new mines to extend the life
of its Nickel West unit in the state of Western Australia, which
is facing a shortfall in ore supply.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday, while the
dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and
the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Britain GDP 2nd release Q1
1230 U.S. Trade balance Apr
1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory Apr
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)