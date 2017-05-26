MELBOURNE, May 26 London Metal Exchange copper hovered near its highest in three weeks on Friday, supported by supply concerns after news of further disruption at Indonesia's Grasberg, one of world's biggest copper mines. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded little changed at $5,718 a tonne, easing 0.1 percent by 0143 GMT, to trim a small gain from the previous session. Prices on Thursday tipped the highest since May 3 at $5,768.50 and have held in a wider $5,480-$5,800 range since mid-April. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up by 0.1 percent to 45,970 yuan ($6,711) a tonne. * HOLIDAYS: The London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed on Monday for a long holiday weekend * LME NICKEL: LME nickel was facing a 3 percent weekly loss, after trade data this week showed that the Philippines is ramping up ore exports to China, fuelling concerns of oversupply. * GRASBERG: Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia have been affected by an extended strike, and a "large number" of about 4,000 absentee workers were deemed to have resigned. * OIL CUTS: Oil prices tumbled 5 percent on Thursday as the extension of output curbs by OPEC and other producing countries disappointed investors who had hoped for larger cuts, leading to the biggest daily percentage slide in crude prices since early March. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Crude prices remained subdued early on Friday after an agreement by OPEC to extend existing supply curbs disappointed many who had hoped for larger cuts DATA/EVENTS 0230 U.S. Durable goods for Apr 1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q1 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index final May PRICES Three month LME copper 5720 Most active ShFE copper 45980 Three month LME aluminium 1960 Most active ShFE aluminium 14090 Three month LME zinc 2638 Most active ShFE zinc 22240 Three month LME lead 2096 Most active ShFE lead 15985 Three month LME nickel 9075 Most active ShFE nickel 75350 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 145370 ($1 = 6.8500 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)