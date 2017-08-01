FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper hovers below two-year top as global growth supports
August 1, 2017 / 1:44 AM / a day ago

METALS-London copper hovers below two-year top as global growth supports

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - London copper consolidated on
Tuesday after hitting its highest since May 2015 in the previous
session, as profit taking capped a rally spurred by a weaker
dollar and solid global growth reports.
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped by 0.1 percent to $6,361 a tonne by
0023 GMT, after modest gains in the previous session when prices
reached $6,430 a tonne, the highest since May 2015.
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
slipped by 0.3 percent to 50,180 yuan ($7,463) a tonne having
hit its highest since February in the previous session.
    * US ECONOMY: Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes
rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines, but the
housing market remained constrained by a shortage of properties
available for sale.
    * USD: The U.S. dollar hit a more than 2-1/2-year low
against the euro on Monday on month-end portfolio adjustments
and expectations for a more hawkish European Central Bank, and
touched a more than six-week low against the yen.
    * CHINA ECONOMY: Growth in China's manufacturing sector
cooled slightly in July as foreign demand for Chinese goods
slackened, but a government-led infrastructure push kept
construction humming.
    * CHINA CENTRAL BANK: China's central bank will continue to
force financial institutions to cut debt but ensure the process
is smooth and orderly to limit its impact on market liquidity,
an assistant central bank governor said.
    * NICKEL: Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) the
world's second-largest nickel producer said its output was down
15 percent on a year-on-year basis at 49,418 tonnes in
April-June.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade as investors
looked to a barrage of economic data around the world to confirm
recent signs the global economy is in robust health with
inflation staying well contained    
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0900  Euro Zone   GDP Flash                   Q2 
    1230  U.S.        Personal consump Real       June 
    1255  U.S.        Redbook                     weekly 
    1400  U.S.        ISM Manufacturing PMI       July 
    1430  U.S.        Texas Serv Sect Outlook     July 
    1930  U.S.        Domestic Car, Truck Sales   July     
    PR
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0122 GMT          
 Three month LME copper                                 6361
 Most active ShFE copper                               50200
 Three month LME aluminium                            1915.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                            14435
 Three month LME zinc                                 2781.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                                 23100
 Three month LME lead                                 2315.5
 Most active ShFE lead                                 18215
 Three month LME nickel                                10110
 Most active ShFE nickel                               81850
 Three month LME tin                                       0
 Most active ShFE tin                                 148390
                                                            
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc3            349.07
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc3           -505.18
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc3            854.68
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc3           -626.06
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc3           2473.51
 

($1 = 6.7240 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

