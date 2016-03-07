* Copper ends down 0.5 pct at $5,000
* Investors switch to net-long positions in copper
* Tin may extend rally to $20,000 - technical analyst
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad and Louise Heavens
LONDON, March 7 Copper and zinc pulled back from
their highest levels in more than four months on Monday, weighed
down by a firmer dollar and as misgivings surfaced over China's
ability to shore up economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.5 percent to close at $5,000 a tonne, handing back
some of last week's rally, but off an earlier low of $4,940.
Chinese authorities gave assurances at the weekend that the
top metals-consuming country would not experience a hard
landing.
"Even in the metals (like aluminium and zinc) where the
supply reaction was fairly aggressive, fundamentals have not
improved sufficiently to justify higher prices," JPMorgan
analyst Natasha Kaneva said in a note.
Speculators have switched to a net-long position in copper
futures, the latest U.S. data showed, while fresh longs have
also appeared on the LME with rising prices and open interest at
its highest since June.
"People are fixing the profit on their long positions and
then after today's smallish pullback, I think people will be
positioning themselves for a rebound this week," said Sergey
Raevskiy, analyst at investment bank SP Angel.
Weighing on the metals markets was a firmer dollar as the
likelihood of a U.S. recession diminished, making
commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for
buyers outside the United States.
Zinc slid 2.5 percent to close at $1,811 a tonne
after LME inventories MZNSTX-TOTAL rose 5,200 tonnes to
470,700 tonnes, highlighting an overhang of stocks on the
market.
The galvanising metal is the second-best performer on the
LME this year as bullish investors expect shortages after the
closure of major mines, but some are wary about high
inventories.
Tin was the standout performer, rising 2.1 percent
to $17,350 a tonne, its best level in a year as investors
worried about lower exports from major producer Indonesia and
reduced inventories.
Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at Milan-based metals
consultancy T-Commodity, said that tin's rise was driven by
strong fundamentals and technical signals, and could reach
$20,000 a tonne by the end of the year.
Aluminium finished up 0.8 percent at $1,599.50, lead
lead added 0.2 percent to end at $1,870 and nickel
rose 0.4 percent to $9,380.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.5146 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by David Evans)