MELBOURNE, March 16 Copper drifted in listless
trade on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where
monetary officials are expected to affirm at least one further
rate hike is on the cards this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.3 percent to $4,936 a tonne by 0146 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session. Prices have found a
floor around the $4,875 mark, while the approaching 200-day
moving average ceiling at $5,023 flags a looming breakout.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded flat at
37,370 yuan ($5,732) but still holding above the 200-day moving
average.
* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to leave
short-term interest rates unchanged at a two-day policy meeting
that began Tuesday, but also to signal that a rate hike is not
too far off as long as the job market and inflation continue to
improve.
* BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie on Wednesday said the world's biggest miner sees iron
ore prices falling, with oversupply set to keep them "lower for
longer".
* Retailers in China are shedding staff, slowing expansion
plans and seeing stocks pile up in warehouses as shoppers
tighten their belts - a major headache for a country that has
pinned its hopes on consumers to drive economic growth.
* Manufacturers are abandoning copper for its lighter and
cheaper rival aluminium after a decade of technological
innovation that is saving some companies hundreds of millions of
dollars.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday while the dollar
dithered as markets waited anxiously for the Federal Reserve to
provide guidance on the risk of U.S. rate hikes this year.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb
1230 U.S. Building permits Feb
1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases statement
1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference
($1 = 6.5196 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)