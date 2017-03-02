* Dollar index hits fresh seven week high on rate hike bets
LONDON, March 2 Copper fell on Thursday as a
stronger dollar weighed and recent gains tempted bullish
investors to book profits despite manufacturing reports from
China and elsewhere that pointed to firmer demand for the metal.
China's factory activity expanded faster than expected in
February as domestic and export demand picked up, adding to
signs the global economy is gaining momentum even as fears grow
of a surge in U.S.-led trade protectionism.
Weighing on dollar-priced commodities, however, the dollar
index hit a fresh seven week high on growing expectations the
U.S. central bank will raise interest rates this month.
"Its not surprising to see from time to time profit taking
(in copper) since the situation is tightening but probably not
as tight as is already priced in," said Commerzbank analyst
Eugen Weinberg.
London Metal Exchange copper was last bid down 0.3
percent in official midday rings at $6,000 a tonne, having hit
its highest since Feb. 21 in the previous session.
Supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia, where
Freeport-McMoRan has been unable to export copper
concentrate since mid-January, pushed copper to 21-month highs
last month.
On Wednesday, the disruption at Chile's Escondida copper
mine, the world's biggest, turned violent when a group of
striking workers blocked a highway.
In demand-side news, U.S. manufacturing rose in February to
its highest since 2014, while January inflation recorded its
biggest monthly increase in four years, raising the probability
of a rate hike this month.
Although higher rates would raise costs for companies, they
are being seen as a sign of confidence in the economy.
"Given good data we would not be surprised to see prices
continue higher. Effervescent equity markets mean ... there are
risks of reality checks, but until then the path of least
resistance is to the upside," said FastMarkets in a note.
In zinc news, Noranda Income Fund is deferring
its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to an ongoing
strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the
second-largest in North America.
Zinc traded down 0.5 percent in rings at $2,849,
while aluminium traded down 0.7 percent at $1,935.
Meanwhile, China has ordered steel and aluminium producers
in 28 cities to slash output during winter as Beijing
intensifies its war on smog, a policy document shows.
Aluminium hit its highest in more than 20 months on
Wednesday at $1,957.
Tin traded down 1 percent in rings at $19,325,
nickel was last bid down 0.7 percent at $10,950 while
lead was last bid down 1.1 percent at $2,280.
