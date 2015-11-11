* China October factory growth cools more than expected

* Vedanta's Zambian unit says copper mine 'unsustainable'

* Chinese stocks close up on bets for more stimulus (Adds details/quote)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 11 Zinc and lead hit multi-year lows on Wednesday while copper steadied, having veered towards six-year lows earlier after a gauge of China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals consumer.

China's October factory output growth cooled to 5.6 percent, slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast, though the figure was cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail sales.

Global equities shrugged off the data, while copper steadied in afternoon trade after Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines, owned by Vedanta Resources said its Nchanga mine is making "unsustainable losses", responding to reports that the miner was set to close the operation.

"I see some bright spots and some continued softness (in the China data) however there is a definite bearish tone from Chinese and Asian speculators. Shorting has been concentrated during Asian hours, its not entirely clear why, if anything, the supply side looks a lot shakier," said Vivienne Lloyd, analyst at Macquarie.

Three month London Metal Exchange zinc hit a six-year low of $1,553.50 a tonne, but recovered to trade up 0.1 percent at $1,609 at 1602 GMT. Sister metal lead fell 1.1 percent to $1,616, having hit a five year low of $1,582.

Zinc was the hardest hit even though Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's top zinc producer, said on Monday it may cut up to another 400,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate output if prices remain depressed.

Copper was up 0.2 percent at $4,936, having hit $4,885 a tonne earlier, its weakest since a six-year low of $4,855 in late August.

"The Chinese government and central bank will doubtless have to resort to further stimulus measures in order to shore up the economy. This prospect should lend support to metal prices," said Commerzbank in a note.

China stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered on further stimulus. The Chinese government said Wednesday it will increase financial, fiscal and taxation policy support to drive consumption.

But suggesting low prices are doing little to entice fresh demand, copper premiums for metal in Shanghai bond edged down by $2.50 to $87.50, the lowest since mid August. CU-BMPBW-SHMET

A Hong Kong trader said a recent flattening of the Chinese onshore-offshore yuan differential had ended an arbitrage play, hitting metals demand.

Tin rose 1 percent to $14,875, resisting pressure from news that top exporter Indonesia has given 13 companies tin export permits after they met new export rules introduced this month.

"The Indonesia news was expected," said a London-based trader.

Aluminium rose 0.7 percent at $1,518, while nickel traded up 0.4 percent at $9,540 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by William Hardy)