* China October factory growth cools more than expected
* Vedanta's Zambian unit says copper mine 'unsustainable'
* Chinese stocks close up on bets for more stimulus
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Nov 11 Zinc and lead hit multi-year lows
on Wednesday while copper steadied, having veered towards
six-year lows earlier after a gauge of China's factory health
showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals consumer.
China's October factory output growth cooled to 5.6 percent,
slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast, though the figure
was cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail
sales.
Global equities shrugged off the data, while copper
steadied in afternoon trade after Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines,
owned by Vedanta Resources said its Nchanga mine is
making "unsustainable losses", responding to reports that the
miner was set to close the operation.
"I see some bright spots and some continued softness (in the
China data) however there is a definite bearish tone from
Chinese and Asian speculators. Shorting has been concentrated
during Asian hours, its not entirely clear why, if anything, the
supply side looks a lot shakier," said Vivienne Lloyd, analyst
at Macquarie.
Three month London Metal Exchange zinc hit a
six-year low of $1,553.50 a tonne, but recovered to trade up 0.1
percent at $1,609 at 1602 GMT. Sister metal lead fell
1.1 percent to $1,616, having hit a five year low of $1,582.
Zinc was the hardest hit even though Belgium's Nyrstar, the
world's top zinc producer, said on Monday it may cut up to
another 400,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate output if prices
remain depressed.
Copper was up 0.2 percent at $4,936, having hit
$4,885 a tonne earlier, its weakest since a six-year low of
$4,855 in late August.
"The Chinese government and central bank will doubtless have
to resort to further stimulus measures in order to shore up the
economy. This prospect should lend support to metal prices,"
said Commerzbank in a note.
China stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered on
further stimulus. The Chinese government said Wednesday it will
increase financial, fiscal and taxation policy support to drive
consumption.
But suggesting low prices are doing little to entice fresh
demand, copper premiums for metal in Shanghai bond edged down by
$2.50 to $87.50, the lowest since mid August. CU-BMPBW-SHMET
A Hong Kong trader said a recent flattening of the Chinese
onshore-offshore yuan differential had ended an arbitrage play,
hitting metals demand.
Tin rose 1 percent to $14,875, resisting pressure
from news that top exporter Indonesia has given 13 companies tin
export permits after they met new export rules introduced this
month.
"The Indonesia news was expected," said a London-based
trader.
Aluminium rose 0.7 percent at $1,518, while nickel
traded up 0.4 percent at $9,540 a tonne.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by William
Hardy)