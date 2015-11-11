* China October factory growth cools more than expected
* Vedanta's Zambian unit says copper mine 'unsustainable'
* Chinese stocks close up on bets for more stimulus
(Adds closing prices)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Nov 11 Zinc and lead recovered from
multi-year lows on Wednesday and copper steadied, having earlier
veered towards a six-year trough after a gauge of top metals
consumer China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the
world's top metals consumer.
China's October factory output growth cooled to 5.6 percent,
slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast, though the figure
was cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail
sales.
The data hit metals hard, but they recovered after hitting
technical support levels.
"I see some bright spots and some continued softness (in the
China data). However, there is a definite bearish tone from
Chinese and Asian speculators. Shorting has been concentrated
during Asian hours, it's not entirely clear why, if anything,
the supply side looks a lot shakier," said Vivienne Lloyd,
analyst at Macquarie.
Three-month London Metal Exchange zinc hit a
six-year low of $1,553.50 a tonne, but recovered to end up 1.1
percent at $1,623. Lead ended down 0.9 percent at
$1,620, having hit a five-year low of $1,582.
Zinc was hit hard even though Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's
top zinc producer, said on Monday it may cut up to another
400,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate output if prices remain
depressed.
Copper ended up 0.4 percent at $4,943, having hit
$4,885 a tonne earlier, its weakest since a six-year low of
$4,855 in August.
Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines, owned by Vedanta Resources
said on Wednesday its Nchanga mine is making
"unsustainable losses", responding to reports that the miner was
set to close the operation.
In China, stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered
on further stimulus. The Chinese government said on Wednesday it
will increase financial, fiscal and taxation policy support to
drive consumption.
"The Chinese government and central bank will doubtless have
to resort to further stimulus measures in order to shore up the
economy. This prospect should lend support to metal prices,"
said Commerzbank in a note.
But suggesting low prices are doing little to entice fresh
demand for now, copper premiums for metal in Shanghai bond edged
down by $2.50 to $87.50, the lowest since mid August.
CU-BMPBW-SHMET
A Hong Kong trader said a recent flattening of the Chinese
onshore-offshore yuan differential had ended an arbitrage play,
hitting metals demand.
Tin closed up 0.7 percent at $14,825, resisting
pressure from news that top exporter Indonesia has given 13
companies tin export permits after they met new export rules
introduced this month.
"The Indonesia news was expected," said a London-based
trader.
Aluminium ended up 0.7 percent at $1,518, while
nickel ended up 1.7 percent at $9,670.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by William
Hardy)