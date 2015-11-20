* Zinc hit 6-yr low on Thursday as China output weighed
* Nickel at lowest since July 2003
* Copper, aluminium touch fresh 6-1/2 year lows
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 20 Zinc surged nearly 6 percent on
Friday after top Chinese smelters agreed to cut output next year
by 500,000 tonnes, but gave up the bulk of gains on scepticism
over whether shortages would kick in.
Zinc, mainly used in galvanizing steel, rebounded a day
after sinking to its weakest point in six years, jumping on the
back of the joint announcement by Chinese zinc producers to
slash production.
"The scale of those cuts is quite significant. A surge of
refined output from China has been weighing on the whole zinc
market all year," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities
economist at Capital Economics in London.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange shot
up 5.8 percent to an intraday peak of $1,620.50 a tonne, the
biggest one-day gain in over a month.
Zinc prices, down by a quarter this year, pared gains to
close 1.8 percent firmer at $1,560 as investors questioned
whether the Chinese cuts would be enough to balance the
oversupplied market.
"It's hard to say this is the bottom... We had the
announcement of zinc mine closures by Glencore a month or so ago
and we had a pick up in the zinc price but then it fell back
again."
Zinc's rally initially spilled over into other metals, but
many retreated by the close, including nickel.
Nickel had slumped on concern about China's slowing growth,
which has weighed on the entire metals complex this year, as
well as a poor outlook for its struggling steel sector.
Many industrial metals have slid to their lowest since the
financial crisis on waning demand growth as top consumer China
transitions away from manufacturing-led growth towards a more
service-driven economy.
Metals used by China's steel industry, such as nickel and
zinc, have been hammered in a downturn that has also sent
copper, lead and aluminium to six-year lows.
"The main story is the steel outlook in China. Clearly the
demand side remains extremely weak," said Dominic Schnider,
analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
LME nickel tumbled to close at $8,735 a tonne, down
2.4 percent and its weakest since July 2003. The metal is the
biggest loser on the LME this year, notching up a loss of 42
percent since January.
Commerzbank said that even though many nickel producers are
losing money, it may take time to see cutbacks in the sector as
cost-cutting has helped many others to survive. "It is likely to
take some time before supply is reduced," a note said.
Copper slipped 0.7 percent to end at $4,580 a tonne,
after hitting a fresh 6-1/2 year low of $4,561.
Aluminium closed 1.2 percent weaker at $1,450 a
tonne after touching $1,435, the lowest since May 2009.
Lead rose 0.5 percent to finish at $1,594 a tonne
while tin was barely changed, edging down 0.03 percent
to $14,645.
