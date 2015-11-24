* Zinc open interest on ShFE down 14 pct
* Nickel jumps 5.7 pct, biggest one-day gain in 3 years
* Dollar index retreats from eight-month peak
* German Ifo Nov business climate unexpectedly rises
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 24 Zinc, copper and nickel rebounded
on Tuesday as bearish investors bought back positions to lock in
profits while a weaker dollar and firmer oil also supported the
hard-hit market.
Investors, many from China, which had unleashed waves of
selling in recent weeks, took a breather and bought back some of
their short positions, analyst David Wilson at Citibank said.
"The Chinese selling has been absolutely massive over the
last few weeks, so I guess we're getting some short-covering,"
he said. "You've had a decent pullback in open interest."
The closure of short positions showed up on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (ShFE), where open interest in the most active
zinc contract tumbled on Tuesday by 36,706 contracts, or 14
percent, as the price surged 3.4 percent.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange failed
to trade in closing open outcry activity and was bid up 2.2
percent at $1,580.50 a tonne.
LME zinc, which has shed 27 percent this year, touched a
six-year low of $1,487.50 last week, weighed down by worries
about softer Chinese demand and excess supplies.
A retreat by the dollar index from an eight-month
peak also supported metals priced in the U.S. currency, making
them cheaper for buyers outside the United States.
LME copper, which sunk to a six-year low on Monday,
also jumped, ending the day 2.6 percent stronger at $4,608 a
tonne, while nickel surged 5.7 percent, the biggest
one-day gain since September 2012, to close at $8,775.
Aluminium and lead joined the rally after those metals also
had touched their lowest in more than six years on Monday and
nickel skidded to its weakest since 2003. They had been
pressured by a firmer dollar ahead of an expected December U.S.
rate rise compounded the pressure from China's ebbing demand.
Analysts were wary that the rebound may not last long.
"I think we may already have seen the bounce in copper, zinc
and nickel," said Axel Rudolph, technical analyst at Commerzbank
in London.
LME copper and zinc were facing resistance around $4,600 and
$1,620 respectively, he added.
The dollar may resume its upward path, weighing again on the
metals complex.
"Going into the (expected U.S.) rate hike, we could stay
under pressure since the dollar is trading on the strong side,"
said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore.
Aluminium ended barely changed at $1,446 a tonne, up
0.04 percent, lead finished up 2 percent at $1,607 and
tin added 0.5 percent to $14,425.
