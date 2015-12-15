MELBOURNE Dec 15 London copper was a touch firmer on Tuesday as the dollar held steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting this week, while hopes for demand growth in top consumer China offered a floor to prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.1 percent to $4,677 a tonne by 0139 GMT, paring 0.6 percent losses from the previous session.

Prices appear to have found a near-term floor around $4,500 with traders expected to close short positions into the end of the year, potentially offering support.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was also a tad firmer, up 0.2 percent to 36,130 yuan ($5,591) a tonne, having topped the highest in almost a month the session before.

* Chinese leaders pledged on Monday to keep the country's economic growth in a "reasonable range" in 2016 by expanding domestic demand and making supply-side improvements.

* Once the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates from near zero, likely this week, the focus will turn to the other legacy of the crisis-era policies: the Fed's swollen balance sheet.

* The European Central Bank should reach its inflation target "without undue delay" after easing its policy this month, and there are no limits to what it can do to stimulate price growth if necessary, its president said.

* The global nickel market remained in a surplus in October, but the oversupply narrowed slightly to 6,800 tonnes from a revised surplus the month before, figures from the International Nickel Study Institute showed.

* Century Aluminum began shutting one of the two potlines at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter on Monday ahead of a planned full curtailment on Dec. 31, even as a potential deal to keep the plant operating at reduced capacity gathered steam.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares steadied in cautious early trade on Tuesday, as investors were reluctant to make any big moves amid volatile crude oil and before a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later this week.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec

1000 Euro zone Employment Q3

1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov

1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec

1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec

Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

