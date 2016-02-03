* Copper rallies as inventories decline, oil bounces
* Available LME copper stocks at lowest since January 2015
* Lead hits month high, zicn hits three month peak
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Feb 3 Copper hit a one-month high on
Wednesday as inventories declined, oil prices bounced and
traders continued to reverse bets on falling prices ahead of the
Lunar New Year break.
Also helping the metal, the dollar tumbled as scepticism
over rate hikes grew following weak U.S. services data. A soft
dollar makes metals priced in the currency cheaper for non-U.S.
investors.
Oil rallied on fresh talk of output cuts, tempting investors
into commodity funds that include metals, while available or
"on-warrant" London Metal Exchange copper stocks fell to their
lowest since January 2015. MCU-STOCKS.
"There's been short-covering ... metals have been pushing
through important moving-day averages (and) stocks continue to
dip. You can detect a shift in mood. It was all doom and gloom
mid-January (but) this push up has made people more
constructive," said Macquarie analyst Vivienne Lloyd.
London Metal Exchange (LME) copper ended up 1.9
percent at $4,635 a tonne, having earlier risen to $4,648, the
highest since Jan. 5, extending gains seen since mid-January
when prices hit a six-year low.
"It looks like the metals market is forming a bottom, price
curves have flattened, some are even backwardated," said a
London-based trader.
Copper, primarily used in power and construction, was lifted
by news that Chinese authorities plan to reduce the minimum down
payment required for first- and second-time home buyers in most
cities, a move aimed at clearing a housing glut.
China's construction sector accounts for 25 percent of
copper demand and 35 percent of aluminium demand.
Still, Chinese manufacturing has got off to a weak start,
contracting in January at its fastest pace in almost three and a
half years.
Analysts say worries over Chinese demand could yet hurt
prices, especially when traders in parts of Asia return after
the week-long Lunar New Year, which starts on Monday.
Zinc closed up 1.3 percent at $1,696, having hit its
highest since early November at $1,698.50 on shrinking supplies.
Horsehead Holding Corp, a large U.S. zinc producer, filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
"After the announcements of extensive production cuts, there
is likely to be a huge supply deficit on the global zinc market
this year. This justifies much higher prices," said Commerzbank
in a note.
Lead ended up 2.2 percent at $1,794. Worries about
supply due to large holdings of LME warrants lifted the battery
metal to its highest since late December at $1,798.
Aluminium closed up 1.6 percent to $1,525, tin
ended up 0.7 percent to $14,875, and nickel
closed up 1.4 percent to $8,520.
($1 = 6.5797 Chinese yuan renminbi)
