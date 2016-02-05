* ShFE copper stocks surge 13.8 pct, zinc stocks up 6.6 pct
* U.S. unemployment rate hits lowest in 8 years
* Mixed jobs data keeps Fed rate hike talk alive
* Tin bucks weaker trend and rises 1 pct
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 5 Copper dropped on Friday after
U.S. jobs data kept alive speculation about a U.S. rate hike
later this year, boosting the dollar ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday in China.
The dollar index bounced back from a week of heavy
losses after a mixed U.S. jobs report, which included a fall in
the unemployment rate to 4.9 percent, the lowest since February
2008,
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S.
currency more expensive for buyers outside the United States.
"That dollar weakness earlier this week really buoyed the
metals complex and now some of that is coming off. There's a bit
of profit taking, closing out these long positions ahead of the
weekend and the Chinese new year," said analyst Kash Kamal at
broker Sucden Financial.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 1.2 percent at $4,630 a tonne, erasing similar gains
in the previous session when prices hit the highest since Jan. 4
at $4,720 a tonne.
Copper has rebounded 7 percent since hitting 6-1/2-year lows
in mid-January.
Also weighing on prices ahead of the holiday was a surge in
weekly inventories of copper, zinc and lead in Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE) warehouses.
Copper stocks jumped 29,317 tonnes, or 13.8 percent, zinc
stocks rose 6.6 percent, while lead stocks more than doubled,
reversing the fall from the prior week.
Copper and other base metals, however, are likely to bounce
back when the Chinese return from holidays, said Eugen Weinberg,
head of commodity research at Commerzbank.
Friday was the last trading session on ShFE before the
holidays. It will resume on Monday Feb. 15.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see this recovery to continue
going forward. The fundamental data will support the recovery
because we're likely to have problems on the production side and
on the other hand, demand seems to be a much better shape than
many feared."
Given price-related cutbacks and shutdowns announced in the
past six months, consultancy CRU anticipates a loss of 610,000
tonnes of contained copper from mine production this year.
LME zinc, the best performer on the exchange so far
this year, shed 2.2 percent to finish at $1,677 a tonne, but
still gained over 3 percent during the week.
Aluminium fell 2.3 percent to end at $1,500, lead
gave up 1.8 percent to close at $1,770, nickel
tumbled 4.4 percent to $8,160 while tin bucked the
weaker trend and added 1 percent to reach $15,150.
