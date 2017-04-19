(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptical about the ongoing strength in economic growth in China." * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rebounded by 1.3 percent to $5,646 a tonne by 0714 GMT, cutting the 2.1 percent-loss of the previous session. On Tuesday, prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568.50 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut losses to 1 percent at 45,840 yuan ($6,660) a tonne, after dipping as low as 45,110 yuan. Steel-linked metals, Shanghai zinc and nickel have been punished by losses due to mounting China steel inventories amid record output from mills. Demand for steel, used early in the construction cycle, is seen as a forward indicator for demand intensity for other metals. * Shanghai zinc ended at 21,025 yuan, down 2.7 percent but off early lows. ShFE nickel and lead fell 2 percent, also tracking a steep slide on the LME. * CHINA PROPERTY: Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off cooling measures introduced to dampen speculative demand. * CHINA ECONOMY: A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record. * IMF: The International Monetary Fund raised its 2017 global growth forecast on Tuesday due to manufacturing and trade gains in Europe, Japan and China, but warned that protectionist policies threaten to choke a broad recovery. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. homebuilding fell in March after unseasonably mild weather buoyed activity in February and manufacturing output dropped for the first time in seven months, further indications that economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter. * CHILE DISRUPTION: A supervisor at the Salvador copper mine owned by Chile's Codelco died in an accident on Tuesday, causing the state-owned company to suspend operations at its concentrator plant there. * FREEPORT: Freeport McMoRan Inc has received preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports from Indonesia and hopes to lodge an application for an export permit this week, a company spokesman said. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0705 GMT Three month LME copper 5647 Most active ShFE copper 45840 Three month LME aluminium 1907 Most active ShFE aluminium 14250 Three month LME zinc 2539 Most active ShFE zinc 21025 Three month LME lead 2134 Most active ShFE lead 15915 Three month LME nickel 9445 Most active ShFE nickel 79200 Three month LME tin 19700 Most active ShFE tin 140450 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 457.48 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -996.35 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 195.1 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1776.82 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1494 ($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)